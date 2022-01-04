Motion Industries, Inc., a distributor of maintenance, repair, and operation replacement parts, and a provider of industrial technology solutions, has completed the purchase of Kaman Distribution Group (“KDG”) for a purchase price of approximately $1.3 billion in cash, effective January 3, 2022.

The strategic addition of KDG to Motion will significantly boost the latter’s concentration in core industrial products and services as well as in the growing technical/automation arenas, including precision engineering. As a power transmission, automation, and fluid power industrial distributor and solutions organization with operations throughout the U.S., KDG provides electro-mechanical products, bearings, power transmission, motion control and electrical and fluid power components to MRO and OEM customers. Headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut, KDG’s 1,700 employees serve more than 50,000 customers.

“It’s a very exciting time; this transformative move will be highly beneficial to everyone involved, especially for customers of our combined entities,” said Motion President Randy Breaux. “Our customer service will be the best it’s ever been with deepened and expanded capabilities. In addition, KDG shares many of our same cultural beliefs, principles and ambitions, including our commitment to providing superior service and value to our customers. We look forward to welcoming the highly talented KDG associates to the Motion team.”

Source: Motion Industries, Inc.



