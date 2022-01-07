The Flexible Packaging Association (FPA), the leading advocate and voice for the growing U.S. flexible packaging industry, is pleased to announce that the FPA’s Emerging Leadership Council (ELC) has launched a new campaign, “Come Grow With Us,” to help promote and attract new talent to the flexible packaging industry.

The ELC’s Recruitment Committee developed the campaign that consists of three videos that are available on YouTube and the FPA website:

The Future of Flexible Packaging: Highlights why the future of the industry is brighter than ever;

Why Flexible Packaging?: ELC members share why they chose to join the flexible packaging industry; and

Growing the Industry: ELC members share how the flexible packaging industry is rising to the challenge to create a more sustainable and brighter future.

The ELC is a new committee comprised of up-and-coming professionals, and its mission is to establish a network of future leaders to drive issues and opportunities which have a long-term impact on the advancement of the U.S. flexible packaging industry. The ELC is co-chaired by Jonathan Quinn, director of market development & sustainability, Pregis and Adrianne Tipton, senior vice president, innovation, Novolex. Within the ELC there are four subcommittees: Advocacy, Education, Leadership Development, and Recruitment.

Source: Flexible Packaging Association