New passive, Pop Up Flood Barriers from DENIOS US automatically engage at the first flow of water, protecting buildings and their contents from damaging floods and spills. This unique FM Approved design is fully automatic and requires no external power source or compressed air supply. Flexible design allows installation on inside or outside of exterior doors, with widths available up to 12 feet. Constructed of solid welded stainless steel for chemical resistance and long service life. This self-contained one-piece design is factory adjusted and lubricated, and easily installs in existing doorways. When not in use, it stores horizontally in the floor permitting normal vehicular traffic. DENIOS US Pop Up Flood Barriers are NFPA-, IFC-, and OSHA-approved. They are built in Louisville, KY and proven in thousands of installations worldwide. They are ideal for use anywhere that flooding is a concern or spill containment is desired.

How it works

When not deployed, the Pop Up Barrier stores flat in the floor, so there is no need for berms or ramps. It automatically “pops up” when liquid enters the built-in collection sump creating a liquid tight seal which prevents the liquid from entering the doorway. There is no power, air supply, or external sensor required, nor is any human interaction needed. It provides instantaneous, automatic protection against spills or floods. After the event, Pop Up Barriers can be reset and reused.

A video demonstration of this proven technology can be seen at https://youtu.be/4dpYJ5coMfA.

Versatility to suit any installation

Barriers are built specifically for the doorways they protect, with sizes from 3-feet to 12-feet wide and heights of 12-iches, 18-inches or 24-inches tall. Rugged construction keeps floodwaters at bay when engaged and allows vehicular traffic of up to 6.5 tons axle weight to pass over while not in use.

Eliminate insurance claims

Flooding is the #1 insurance damage claim, and over 80% of flood damage results from flood waters less than 15-inches high. FM approved (FM approvals class 2510 2012) Pop Up Barriers automatically engage to protect the lower-level building access points or facility design/use modifications.

Federal regulations along with local jurisdictions require that sprinkler water in combination with regulated or hazardous materials be prevented from being released into the environment via sewers, streams, or ground contamination. When a release occurs, fines and cleanup costs can be staggering. Pop Up Barriers mitigate the problem by containing the spill within the facility where it can be appropriately dealt with.

In addition to preventing sprinkler water from exiting the building, Pop Up Flood Barriers prevent external rainwater, flash floods, storm runoff, and other water sources from entering the facility.

Source: DENIOS