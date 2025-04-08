Meat and Poultry Industry NewsChicken

Wingstop opens pop-up chicken tenders bar

Two-day chicken-centric experience features live DJs.

By Industry News
April 8, 2025

Wingstop is opening a new bar in New York City that exclusively serves chicken tenders in 12 flavors. Bar Tender by Wingstop opens to the public on April 10, 2025.

"We all know the feeling of rolling into our favorite bar with friends and ordering the bartender's specialty," said Wingstop's Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Christenson. "With Bar Tender by Wingstop, we're shaking things up – literally – serving all 12 bold flavors for a one-of-a-kind experience."

Bar Tender by Wingstop is in Brooklyn from 8-11 p.m. Eastern on April 10 and 11. The experience features live DJs.

Source: Wingstop

