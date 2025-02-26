Wingstop is launching new, crispier chicken tenders, now available nationwide. Wingstop's tenders are hand sauced and tossed in one of Wingstop's 12 flavors and paired with the brand's ranch dip.

Wingstop is also giving away 1 million tenders for free at Wingstop.com/MillionTenderGiveaway.

"Chicken tenders are everywhere, but let's be honest, no one can do flavor like Wingstop," said Wingstop's Chief Revenue Officer, Mark Christenson. "Our new crispy tenders are hand sauced-and-tossed in our bold flavors, satisfying the cravings of our loyal fans and bringing new guests into Wingstop to experience flavor – our key differentiator."

Source: Wingstop