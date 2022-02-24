Case Farms, a fully integrated poultry farming and processing group, is proud to announce the appointments of Michael Popowycz to vice chairman and chief executive officer, Joseph D. Long to chief financial officer and Samuel Caudle to vice president and general manager of the Ohio division, effective immediately.

Popowycz joined Case Farms in 1987 and has served as corporate controller, corporate treasurer, chief financial officer, and most recently vice chairman and chief financial officer, a position he has held since 2012. Popowycz has served on the Case Farms’ board of directors since his election in 2005 and on the National Chicken Council board of directors since his election in 2012. Originally from Pennsylvania, he graduated from Moravian College with a degree in accounting.

“Mike has worked with me since I started the company in 1987 and has been an integral part of our growth and success over the past 35 years. We are excited for him to lead the company in this new position,” said Thomas R. Shelton, Case Farms founder and chairman of the board.

Long joined Case Farms in 2003 and has served as treasury analyst, senior treasury analyst, treasury manager and most recently as vice president of finance. He is originally from North Carolina and graduated from North Carolina Wesleyan College with a degree in accounting and business administration and received his MBA from East Carolina University.

Caudle joined Case Farms in 1990 and has served as complex controller, plant manager and most recently as vice president and general manager of the Winesburg facility. He has over 30 years of experience in the poultry industry. Caudle graduated from Wingate University with a degree in business.

“Joey has played a key role in our financial department and Sammy has been instrumental in expanding our Ohio facilities,” said Popowycz. “We thank them both for their leadership and we’re looking forward to seeing them continue to grow in their new roles.”

Source: Case Farms