Piada Italian Street Food will open its newest location at Houston Medical Center (6602 Fannin St.) on March 15, 2022.

This marks Piada’s ninth location in the state with restaurants in Alliance, Plano, Frisco, Richardson, Sugar Land, Tyler, Memorial Park, and College Station. The Houston Medical Center Grand Opening will benefit Michael E. DeBakey High School for Health Professions with 50% of sales donated directly to the school. In addition, the first 25 guests who order will win Piada for a year.

Piada continues to captivate Texans with a fresh, fast-casual experience inspired by the roadside family-run street food carts and markets found in Rimini, Italy. The menu offers guests an array of customizable options that are always prepared with the highest-quality ingredients. Guests can create more than 30 different dishes with three available customizable entrees: the Piada, a pasta bowl, or a chopped salad. The Piada is a wrap made from a thin crust Italian dough baked on a stone-grill, filled with authentic Italian ingredients.

Catering to the needs of all its Guests, Piada has a variety of grill items, vegetables, cheeses, sauces, dressings, and toppings available to create individual, unique entrées, including vegetarian options. For more information, visit MyPiada.com.

Source: Piada Italian Street Food



