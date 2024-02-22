FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc. is announcing the opening of the latest Fatburger location in Celebration, Fla. The opening marks the burger brand’s debut in the Orlando area and is the second of 14 locations under development in Orlando and western Florida.

“Ever since we announced Fatburger’s growth plans in Florida in early 2022, locals have been eager for our arrival,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “We brought our iconic burgers to Tampa last year, and now the wait is finally over for the Orlando community. Like Tampa, we expect a great turnout for our food that made us famous—our custom-built burgers, Fat Fries, and hand-scooped milkshakes.”

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to bring such a beloved brand like Fatburger to the Orlando area,” said Fatburger Celebration franchisee, Ravi Singh. “I grew up on Fatburger, and to give the community something that they have been craving for some time is incredibly rewarding. We look forward to a great opening week filled with delicious food deals for our fans.”

The Celebration Fatburger is open 10 a.m. to 12 a.m. daily. A grand opening celebration will be held on March 2.

