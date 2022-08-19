FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and 15 other restaurant concepts, has announced the official opening of the first Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Mexico. Situated in the heart of Mexico City, the restaurant is the first of 50 franchised locations to arrive in the country in partnership with franchisee, Red Rombo Group SA de CV. A second Mexico City location is also slated to open by the end of the 2022.

“Since announcing our development plans in Mexico last year, we have been working hand-in-hand with the Red Rombo team to open our first location for locals to get a taste of what we are all about,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “We have opened other concepts in our portfolio in Mexico recently, which have been met with an incredible reception. With this opening, we anticipate the same type of demand for our made-to-order burgers and wings."

“Each burger is handcrafted to perfection with limitless toppings to choose from," said Sergio Mendez, CEO of Red Rombo Group SA de CV. "As brand fans, we wanted to bring this one-of-a kind food experience to the country. We are thrilled to be opening our doors in Mexico City so we can introduce the community to what makes Fatburger so special.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its cooked-to-order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, the Beyond Burger, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch, or honey mustard dressing.

The Mexico City Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at Insurgentes Sur 1066, Benito Juárez 03100 and is open Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

For more information or to find a Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express near you, visit fatburger.com.

Source: FAT Brands Inc.