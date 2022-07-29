FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and 15 other restaurant concepts, announced the opening of the first co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express restaurant in Wichita, Kansas. The opening marks the first of three co-branded locations to arrive in the Wichita market.

“When we announced our development plans for Wichita back in late 2020, we received an incredible response from the community,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. “We are thrilled to now be able to welcome locals to our first Kansas location so that they can get a taste of our burgers and wings. Recently, we have generated strong momentum when it comes to our eastward growth, and we are excited to expand to another state.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its grilled-to-perfection and cooked-to-order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces including Scorchin,’ Carolina Fire BBQ, Asian Sesame, Coconut Jerk, Honey Garlic, and Sweet Bourbon BBQ. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.

The Wichita Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at 2450 N. Greenwich Road, Wichita, KS 67226 and is open Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

For more information or to find a Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express location, visit www.fatburger.com.

Source: FAT Brands Inc.