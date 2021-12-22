FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and 13 other restaurant concepts, have announced the opening of a new co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express in Greenbrier, Ark.

“We’ve been eagerly awaiting the opening of the first Arkansas Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express since we finalized this deal in early 2021,” said FAT Brands CEO Andy Wiederhorn. “The new Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express locations in Alabama, Louisiana, and Texas have shown strong sales since they opened, which shows how the co-branded concept has quickly become a fan favorite in the South. We’re excited to bring our burgers, wings, shakes, and fries to a new state as we continue to grow the Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express footprint across the U.S.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles over 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100 percent real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of original sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch, or honey mustard dressing.

The Greenbrier Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at 38 S Broadview St, Greenbrier, Ark. 72058 and will be open Sunday through Thursday from 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For more information or to find a Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express near you, please visit www.fatburger.com.

Source: Fatburger



