Prospection Solutions is celebrating its 10th anniversary. “Prospection began with a vision to provide innovative product and package inspection solutions for the food and medical industries. In 10 years, Prospection’s ground-breaking technology has led us to become one of the most innovative inspection equipment companies in the industry. Our remarkable success and unmatched customer support would not have been possible without our experienced and talented employees and our loyal customers,” said President and CEO, Jeff Youngs.

Prospection Solutions accomplishments include receiving the Innovation Showcase Award in the Meat, Poultry, and Seafood division at Process Expo; being named the Engineering Project of the Year at a Fortune 100 Medical Supply Company; and receiving one of the highest customer satisfaction ratings in the industry.

In honor of our customers, Prospection is making a $10,000 equipment contribution to the FIT Program, an industry-based certification training program for food industry technicians. David Seckman, president and CEO, Food Processing Suppliers Association stated, “The equipment generously donated by Prospection Solutions provides great value in helping the FIT students gain the much-needed knowledge and practical experience that is required by technicians. Please accept the FPSA’s many thanks for your very generous donation to the program and in helping grow the next generation of the maintenance and service technicians in the industry.”

Prospection Solutions is offering free product testing with our award-winning foreign material inspection system at our Kansas City facility to ten companies. Following the testing, the companies will receive a report identifying issues and demonstrating how you can maximize quality and improve processes. This testing is valued at $2,500.

Prospection will be celebrating throughout 2022 with more special offers and contributions to support innovation throughout the industry.

