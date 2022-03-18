With labor shortages and supply chain stress continuing to impact the packaging industry, manufacturers are in desperate need of software that makes work more impactful to their operations and safer for their teams and associates. CMMS+ software innovator LLumin addresses the many challenges seen in highly regulated manufacturing industries.

LLumin’s findings from analysis across manufacturing customers’ reveals the quantifiable benefits of predictive and proactive machine maintenance. Based on historical customer data, their real-time machine analytics platform reduces downtime by nearly 40% within the first 12 months of going live in a facility.

Not only that, LLumin’s platform reduces customers’ mean time to recovery (MTTR) score—which measures the average time that it takes to recover from a system failure—by nearly 20%.

“We know firsthand from conversations with our customers that this platform delivers a lasting solution for curbing downtime—these numbers prove that it can help essentially any manufacturer concerned about equipment faltering,” said LLumin CEO, Ed Garibian. “Monitoring machines in real-time and triggering preventive maintenance before a major issue arises is going to become an increasingly important part of how manufacturers thrive in the future.”

Minimizing downtime is crucial in sectors like the food and beverage industry. LLumin’s CMMS+ software provides proactive maintenance, which is a combination of proactive and predictive maintenance. The goal of proactive maintenance is to reduce unplanned downtime, equipment failure, and risks associated with operating faulty equipment. Therefore, a proactive maintenance strategy helps manufacturers extend the lifespan of assets, run at optimum efficiency, and reduce costs and safety concerns.

LLumin is the trusted CMMS for prominent food and beverage manufacturers like Sunny Delight Beverages, American Beverage Corporation, and Miller Milling.

Garibian will be speaking at Pack Expo East on the Innovation Stage, Monday, March 21, 2022, at 10:00 AM EST to discuss further demonstrate how plant and operations managers can leverage IoT-enabled solutions so protect their manufacturing and packaging assets and reduce downtime.

Attendees can also visit LLumin at Booth 706.

Source: LLumin