Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has announced new naming for Tempo SC Ultra Premise Spray and Tempo SC Ultra Pest Control Concentrate as CyLence Ultra Premise Spray and CyLence Ultra Pest Control Concentrate.

CyLence insecticide has long been a standard for ear tags and pour-ons to control flies and ticks in beef and dairy operations. Now, the CyLence name is expanding to include broad spectrum control for beef, dairy, poultry, and swine operations. It is the same proven pyrethroid insecticide product that can reduce the volume of flies, darkling beetles and ticks.

“The product producers rely on for consistent and effective control of insects will not change—only the name,” said Jose Simas, executive vice president of Elanco’s U.S. Farm Animal business. “Producers and applicators can have confidence in the CyLence Ultra name on packaging when looking for broad spectrum control.”

When producers use the CyLence family of products or any of the Elanco insecticides, they receive consultative support from Elanco field experts who have extensive industry knowledge and Integrated Pest Management (IPM) experience, allowing them to tailor solutions to all types of operations.

Producers can learn more by contacting their Elanco sales representative or find the product at their local distributor or dealer store.

Source: Elanco