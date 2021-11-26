Presto Products recently held a plant expansion groundbreaking ceremony in late September 2021 at its Waupaca, Wisconsin plant location.

The Waupaca expansion includes increasing the size of the state-of-the-art manufacturing plant for room to grow in the future and to add rail access due to increased production volumes. The plant expansion is on track to be completed in July 2022.

“It is hard to believe that at this time in 2015, we submitted the paperwork to buy this building… and in November 2016, our very first Waupaca line went live,” said Brad Hansen, president of Presto’s Specialty Products businesses. “Today, we are proud to knock down these walls to make room by doubling the amount of space for the building.”

The 40,000 square foot plant expansion will improve production and operations to meet growing consumer, brand, and packaging demand, as well as create jobs for the community and surrounding areas. In addition, local contractors and consultants are partnering with Presto Products to help with this expansion.

“I thank all the employees at Presto for their relentless pursuit of excellence. We could not have achieved this growth without the resolve of the entire team,” concluded Hansen.

Source: Presto Products



