Nearly $8 million in federal funding will support 17 meat processing projects in Montana, aiming to bolster Montana's agriculture producers and reduce consolidation in the meatpacking industry through expanding local meat processing capacity.

Montana Sen. Jon Tester recently secured more than $7.8 million in American Rescue Plan funds for 30 Montana small businesses, including 17 meat processing projects.

"Production agriculture is Montana's No. 1 industry and the backbone of our economy, and I'm proud to have secured these American Rescue Plan resources that will support family farmers, ranchers, meat processors and small businesses across our state," Tester said. "Consolidation in the meatpacking industry and anti-competitive behavior by the big four packers are putting our ranchers out of business and forcing families to pay more for meat at the grocery store. These investments will expand local processing facilities, grow small businesses and support good-paying jobs in communities across Montana."

Three new USDA-certified meat processing facilities receiving funding are:

$150,000 for Big Sky Processing LLC (Pray): New USDA retail/slaughter in central Montana.

$300,000 for Blue Creek Marbled Meat Co. (Billings): New, meat slaughter facility under construction for state/USDA inspection.

$450,000 for Nguyen Holdings Inc. dba M&S Meats (Rollins): New, USDA-inspected meat processing facility; existing retail.

Other Montana meat processing operations receiving funds: