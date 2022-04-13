bioMérieux, a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics since 1963, has announced the launch of GENE-UP QUANT Salmonella, the first, and only, AOAC approved true non-enrichment quantification diagnostic for Salmonella. The exact quantification and fast turnaround time of the new test allows poultry producers to evaluate and improve operational processes and mitigation measures, while reducing antimicrobial use, cost, and waste.

Despite the many Salmonella interventions over the last 20 years, the incidence of Salmonella infections in humans remains unchanged, and in some recent years, has risen slightly. Current detection methods for Salmonella rely on enrichment, which results in a semi-quantitative, or ambiguous range, of Salmonella levels. bioMérieux’s GENE-UP QUANT Salmonella is a true innovation since it is based on a non-enrichment process that can offer true quantification of Salmonella in less time than current diagnostics on the market.

“The big innovation in GENE-UP QUANT Salmonella is that our test does not require enrichment of the sample,” said Vikrant Dutta, senior director, scientific affairs, Americas for bioMérieux. “This means producers can receive accurate, real-time information about the exact quantity of Salmonella present in a poultry product and quickly take the necessary steps to reduce the risk to consumers.“

Benefits to poultry producers

As the first and only approved AOAC non-enrichment true quantification offering on the market, bioMérieux’s GENE-UP QUANT Salmonella is revolutionizing the industry’s understanding of Salmonella interventions, and the enhanced findings allow for better evaluation of risk throughout flock-to-fork production.

The new bioMérieux offering is a future-proof solution designed to ensure Salmonella compliance in the changing landscape of poultry regulation, as federal guidelines look to shift to a true quantification model. With the addition of GENE-UP QUANT Salmonella, bioMérieux offers a complete portfolio for the poultry industry including assays for pathogens, quality indicators, data and efficiency solutions, predictive diagnostics, and Innovation Centers.

“For Salmonella control, quantification data and serotype of the population are great ways to assess risk and improve consumer protection to meet the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) goal of a 25% reduction in Salmonella illness in humans,” said Dutta. “Launching GENE-UP QUANT was an important step toward supporting industry goals of Salmonella reduction. The next step is for us to dig deeper into serotype determination so we can provide risk-based assessment of Salmonella interventions, which is underway.”

GENE-UP QUANT Salmonella was developed through a team of global bioMérieux scientists focused on meeting client needs by offering adaptable solutions that follow present and future regulations to enhance consumer safety in the poultry industry.

For more information on GENE-UP QUANT Salmonella, please visit https://www.biomerieux-industry.com/en-us/products/gene-up-quant-salmonella.

Source: bioMérieux