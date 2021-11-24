Salmonella detection has been a mainstay requirement in the food industry to prevent foodborne illness. While enrichment-based assays for the presence or absence detection of food pathogens are still vital to a safe and abundant global food supply, the food industry needs an easy and reliable diagnostic solution to accurately quantify levels of Salmonella to aid in process and product disposition decisions at the operational level.

bioMérieux delivers on this need with breakthrough “real-time” quantitative analysis for Salmonella with the first-ever AOAC-approved PCR assay for the enrichment-free quantification of Salmonella in foods. The AOAC Research Institute Performance Tested Methods certification (PTM 061801) is for the true direct quantification of Salmonella, aptly named GENE-UP QUANT Salmonella.

Accurate quantification of Salmonella is an important tool for food safety and quality professionals to allow for smart decision-making, efficient product disposition and redirection, and appropriate interventions to maximize operational performance and company profits.

Until now, the only AOAC approved solution relied on enrichment-based threshold testing for semi-quantitative understanding of Salmonella levels.

Poultry, beef, and pork producers can now take advantage of GENE-UP QUANT Salmonella and the entire suite of animal protein microbiology testing solutions from bioMérieux. This approval adds to a portfolio of international validations across the bioMérieux pathogen and quality indicator suite of solutions, and demonstrates a long-standing commitment to robust, reliable, and validated science.

AOAC INTERNATIONAL is a global standardization organization that certifies analytical test methods. The AOAC Performance Tested Methods designation is recognized by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and global regulatory agencies. Visit AOAC’s website to learn more about the certification process.

Source: bioMérieux