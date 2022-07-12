bioMérieux has announced the incorporation of the company’s GENE-UP QUANT Salmonella assay into the methodology used by the USDA Food Safety Inspection Service regional laboratories.

“The adoption of GENE-UP QUANT Salmonella is a testament to the way we innovate at bioMérieux,” says Adam Joelsson, director of technology at bioMérieux. “By listening to what our customers really needed, we developed a test that delivers true quantification results in less than four hours across matrices, removing incubation and growth biases typically encountered with other methods.”

Despite the many Salmonella interventions over the last 20 years, the incidence of Salmonella infections in humans has stayed flat, and in recent years has even risen slightly. Historically, the agricultural industry Salmonella prevalence testing uses a percentage-based approach focusing on safety of the final product.

Introduced earlier this year, GENE-UP QUANT Salmonella is a new testing methodology that provides more information in less time at various touch points from flock-to-fork to reduce antimicrobial use, cost, and waste. It is the first, and only, ASSOCIATION OF OFFICIAL ANALYTICAL COLLABORATION (AOAC) INTERNATIONAL-approved true non-enrichment quantification diagnostic for Salmonella. The exact quantification and fast turnaround time of the new test allows poultry producers to evaluate and improve operational processes and mitigation measures.

Until now, Salmonella methods relied on enrichment, which results in semi-quantification, or range, of Salmonella population. The bioMérieux GENE-UP QUANT Salmonella is a true innovation, based on a non-enrichment process that can offer true quantification of present Salmonella in less time than current methods on the market.

“The USDA is taking important steps to improve public health and safety in an effort to reduce Salmonella prevalence,” added Miguel Villa, senior vice president of industry Americas at bioMérieux. “This is directly aligned with the bioMérieux mission to improve public health worldwide, and we are proud of the scientists behind this tremendous innovation.”

GENE-UP QUANT Salmonella was developed through a team of global bioMérieux scientists focused on meeting customer needs by offering adaptable solutions that follow present and future regulations to enhance consumer safety in the poultry industry.

The new bioMérieux offering is a future-proof solution designed to ensure Salmonella compliance in the changing landscape of poultry regulation, as federal guidelines look to shift to a true quantification model. With the addition of GENE-UP QUANT Salmonella, bioMérieux offers a complete portfolio for the poultry industry including assays for pathogens, quality indicators, data and efficiency solutions, predictive diagnostics, and innovation centers.

For more information on GENE-UP Quant Salmonella, visit www.biomerieux.com.

Source: bioMérieux