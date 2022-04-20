JSL Foods, Inc. has announced that its Amber Farms brand has introduced the first-to-market plant-based protein pastas to meet today’s consumer demand for vegan and flexitarian friendly pastas. The line consist of a Fettuccine Bowl with Vegan Chicken & Garlic Alfredo Sauce and the only organic plant-based protein Italian style Spaghetti and Linguine. All three items offer an affordable price and can be microwaved in minutes offering a quick and flavorful plant-based protein option. The new items will begin rolling onto retailer shelves this March with expanded retailer distribution expected throughout the remainder of 2022.

The Amber Farms Fettuccine Bowl with Vegan Chicken & Garlic Alfredo Sauce packs 25g of plant-based protein per serving and is Non-GMO Verified, Vegan Certified, and is made with a dairy free alfredo sauce . The Fettuccine Bowl has been crafted with Italian fettuccine pasta with vegan chicken and is complemented with a chef created garlic flavored alfredo sauce. The Fettuccine Bowl is produce-friendly and can be easily customized to create a myriad of healthy food options for consumers.

In addition to its new Fettuccine Bowl, Amber Farms is also introducing the only organic plant-based protein refrigerated ready to heat and eat spaghetti and linguine pastas in the United States. These restaurant quality pastas are pre-cooked and microwavable and offer consumers an array of health attributes such as USDA Organic Certified, Non-GMO Verified, Omega 3-Fortified and packed with 12 grams of plant-based protein per-serving. The new organic pastas support consumers desires for a healthier lifestyle by eating a clean plant-based protein that elicits a lower glycemic response compared to wheat pastas.

“We’re excited to be adding Amber Farms plant-based protein pastas to our portfolio of products; Plant-based protein meat alternatives are a direct response to what the consumers are asking for,” stated Wayne Nielsen, vice president of sales and marketing at JSL Foods. "Consumer trends and needs lead our new product development. We are committed to creating products that align with today’s consumer demands.”

Source: JSL Foods, Inc.