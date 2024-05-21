Shelf-stable plant-based meat brand RollinGreens announces the launch of Plant-Powered Meal Bowls. The new collection of four on-the-go meals deliver a punch of protein in a convenient heat-and-eat package.

The shelf-stable bowl packages come in four flavors and include RollinGreens M'EAT and CHIC'KEN to offer up to 23 grams of protein in a single serving. The new RollinGreens Bowls also cater to a wide range of dietary preferences and requirements: They are certified gluten-free, soy-free, shelf-stable, certified non-GMO and certified Kosher as standard with all RollinGreens products.

"In today's world, we work at an accelerated pace and frequently overlook ourselves, leaving little time throughout the day to nourish our bodies with the high-protein meals we need," said Lindsey Cunningham, co-founder and CEO of RollinGreens. "We have taken the time to create these delicious, filling and healthful meals, so you can reserve your precious minutes for what matters most. With our new RollinGreens Plant-Powered Bowls, there is no need to compromise on flavor, nutrition or convenience. Chef Ko has made it easier than ever to enjoy wholesome, plant-powered protein to fuel your day."

The RollinGreens Plant-Powered Meal Bowls come in four flavor varieties, crafted by the brand's very own Chef Ko, and offer lunch, dinner or a snack in minutes that includes protein, rice, vegetables and seasoning. All four bowls include ingredients consumers will recognize for a whole-food solution in a shelf-stable package:

RollinGreens Plant-Based M'EAT Classic Chili Bowl - The most protein-packed of the bunch thanks to RollinGreens M'EAT and black beans, this bowl contains 23 grams of protein and hearty chili ingredients.

RollinGreens Plant-Based M'EAT Mexican Rice Bowl - A combination of traditional bold Mexican flavors featuring RollinGreens M'EAT, rice, bell peppers, onion, garlic and classic seasonings like chili pepper and cumin with a touch of jalapeno. This bowl includes 16 grams of protein.

RollinGreens Plant-Based CHIC'KEN Teriyaki Rice Bowl - Including the brand's own plant-based CHIC'KEN, made from fermented shiitake mushroom, rice and pea, and accent flavors like onion, garlic and ginger. This bowl features 15 grams of protein.

RollinGreens Plant-Based CHIC'KEN Stir Fry Rice Bowl – This product includes 16 grams of protein, and rice, peas and carrots.

When co-founders Lindsey and Ryan met, the couple knew they wanted to build something together and make a difference in the food space. In 2011, they revived Ryan's parents' food truck from the 1980s, called RollinGreens, with the vision of bringing local, organic goodness back to their hometown of Boulder, Colo. Over five years, RollinGreens grew from a farmer's market fixture and catering service into national retail, appearing on Shark Tank and now reaching more than 4,500 doors nationwide with RollinGreens shelf-stable plant-based meal options.

RollinGreens Bowls are available for purchase at RollinGreens.com. The products will be sold at select retailers nationwide starting July 2024.

Source: RollinGreens