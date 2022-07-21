Planterra Foods has announced an exclusive partnership between OZO and the Chicago Cubs, becoming the official plant-based protein of the Cubs and Wrigley Field.

Starting this week, Cubs fans can now purchase OZO products at select concession stands throughout the ballpark for plant-based meal options, including burgers and Mexican seasoned ground and shredded chicken. The endless options allow fans to choose their flexitarian or vegan-friendly ballpark meal without sacrificing taste.

"We are ecstatic to partner with the Chicago Cubs at such an iconic ballpark," said Darcey Macken, Planterra Foods CEO. "At OZO Foods, we know consumers are looking for delicious and healthy protein alternatives, which is why we are bringing as many options as possible to Wrigley Field."

OZO products use high-quality ingredients to bring plant-based options that deliver on the "True Bite Experience." OZO products are non-GMO, certified vegan by BeVeg, and are more nutritious in comparison to traditional meat.

"We're thrilled to partner with OZO to provide the best fans in baseball with new protein alternative options here at Wrigley Field," said Chicago Cubs Vice President of Corporate Partnerships Alex Seyferth. "Being able to provide our fans with a variety of choice when it comes to food and beverage options at the ballpark is a priority to ensure a great guest experience at Wrigley Field and we hope fans enjoy this new plant-based option."

For additional information, visit PlanterraFoods.com and OZOFoods.com.

Source: Planterra Foods