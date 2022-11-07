Kansas Protein Foods is a manufacturer of high-quality plant-based proteins for the food industry. Built on a legacy of more than 50 years of product innovation, they produce cost-effective, sustainable textured soy protein products - all made from U.S. soybeans. The Imagic Plant-Based Seafood SF 201 Bits are a flavored ready-to-eat textured vegetable protein made from soy flour that has been formulated to resemble bits of seafood in flavor, aroma, texture and color, and is suited for a wide range of applications and food systems. The unique structure of the product enables it to hydrate and retain moisture in rigorous processing and cooking environments. Texture doesn’t change with cooking, and the product can be heated to food safe temperatures. Kansas Protein Foods is a textured soy protein supplier who does the manufacturing and the flavoring of the products onsite in the Hutchinson, KS facility, which has received a Level 2 SQF certification.

IMAGIC Plant-Based Seafood SF 201 Bits:

Mimic taste and texture of clams, shrimp, crab, tuna, etc. with consistent quality

Free-flowing, shelf stable product that is conducive to high heat canning process

Cost-effective, versatile seafood replacement and/or extender solution

Perfect for applications such as chowders, soups, stews, sauces and salads

Can be added to sauces and soups without hydrating first, but extra liquid may be needed.

For more information about the Imagic Plant-Based Seafood Alternative, or on any of the other Kansas Protein Foods plant-based proteins, please contact Kansas Protein Foods at 800.835.5006 or info@ksprotein.net, or visit their website at www.kansasproteinfoods.com.

Source: Kansas Protein Foods