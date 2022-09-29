Kansas Protein Foods is a manufacturer of plant-based proteins for the food industry. Built on a legacy of more than 50 years of product innovation, it produces cost-effective, sustainable textured soy protein products, all made from U.S. soybeans.

Its Imagic Plant-Based Bacon Products are a flavored, ready-to-eat textured vegetable protein made from soy flour—formulated to resemble crispy or chewy cooked bacon in flavor, aroma, texture, and color, and well-suited for a wide range of applications in a multitude of food products and systems.

Imagic Plant-Based Bacon, a shelf-stable flavorful topping/ingredient made to replace meat bacon items, is available in various forms of Bits, Chips and Crumbles and can be used for meat extension, meat replacement, or protein enhancement. Kansas Protein Foods is a textured soy protein supplier who does the manufacturing and the flavoring of its products onsite in its Hutchinson, KS facility which has received a Level 2 SQF certification.

IMAGIC Plant-Based Bacon products include:

Plant-Based Bacon Bits BEC 100 & B 108

Plant-Based Bacon Chips B 158

Plant-Based Bacon Crumbles IB 118 & IB 208

CLEAN LABEL Plant-Based Bacon Crumbles IB 218.

For more information about Imagic Plant-Based Bacon Products, or on any of the company's other plant-based proteins, contact Kansas Protein Foods at (800) 835-5006 or info@ksprotein.net, or visit its website at kansasproteinfoods.com.

Source: Kansas Protein Foods