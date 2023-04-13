Kansas Protein Foods LLC is a manufacturer of high-quality plant-based proteins for the food industry. Built on a legacy of more than 50 years of product innovation, they produce cost-effective, sustainable textured soy protein products, all made from U.S. soybeans. Kansas Protein Foods LLC is a textured soy protein supplier that does the manufacturing and the flavoring of their products onsite in their Hutchinson, Kan., facility, which has received a Level 2 SQF certification.

The Imagic Plant-Based Taco Mix is a flavored ready-to-eat textured vegetable protein made from soy flour, which has been formulated to resemble cooked taco meat in flavor, aroma, texture and color. It is suited for a wide range of applications and food systems. The unique structure of the product enables it to hydrate and retain moisture in rigorous processing and cooking environments. Just add water or add “as is” in a recipe.

Imagic Plant-Based Taco Mix is:

A vegan product

Available only as taco mix

Mimics taste and texture of cooked taco meat

A free-flowing, shelf stable product

A cost-effective, versatile meat replacement and/or extender solution

Suitable for food applications such as tacos, casseroles, salads and dips

For more information about the Imagic Plant-Based Taco Mix or on any of the other plant-based proteins, contact Kansas Protein Foods LLC – ADM Nutrition at 800-8355-006 or info@ksprotein.net, or visit www.kansasproteinfoods.com.

Source: Kansas Protein Foods LLC