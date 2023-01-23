Kansas Protein Foods is a manufacturer of high-quality plant-based proteins for the food industry. Built on a legacy of more than 50 years of product innovation, they produce cost-effective, sustainable textured soy protein products — all made from U.S. soybeans. Kansas Protein Foods is a textured soy protein supplier who does the manufacturing and the flavoring of their products onsite in our Hutchinson, Kansas, facility, which has received a Level 2 SQF certification.

Kansas Protein Foods' Imagic Plant-Based Chicken Products are a flavored ready-to-eat textured vegetable protein made from soy flour, which has been formulated to resemble chunks of cooked chicken in flavor, aroma, texture and color, and are suited for a wide range of applications and food systems. The unique structure of their product enables it to hydrate and retain moisture in rigorous processing and cooking environments. Just add water or add “as is” and use it in a recipe.

Imagic Plant-Based Chicken is

Vegan

Available in Bits, Chunks and Strips

Mimics the taste and texture of cooked chicken

Free-flowing and shelf-stable product

Cost-effective, versatile meat replacement and/or extender solution

Suitable for applications such as salads, sandwiches, wraps, sauces, casseroles and pot pies

For more information about their Imagic Plant-Based Chicken, or on any of their other plant-based proteins, please contact Kansas Protein Foods at 800-835-5006 or info@ksprotein.net, or visit their website at www.kansasproteinfoods.com.

ADM acquisition

ADM continues to invest to ensure it can meet customer and global market needs for alternative protein ingredients and solutions. They have acquired Kansas Protein Foods. Through this acquisition, Kansas Protein Foods brings great flexibility and capacity in unflavored textured soy protein, flavored alternatives and non-GMO proteins to ADM and their customers — all part of ADM’s commitment to ensuring they remain a partner of choice.



Source: Kansas Protein Foods (acquired by ADM)