Kansas Protein Foods is a manufacturer of high-quality plant-based proteins for the food industry. Built on a legacy of more than 50 years of product innovation, they produce cost-effective, sustainable textured soy protein products— all made from U.S. soybeans. Kansas Protein Foods is a textured soy protein supplier who does the manufacturing and the flavoring of their products onsite in their Hutchinson, Kan., facility, which has received a Level 2 SQF certification.

The Imagic Plant-Based Chorizo CS 202 Crumbles are a flavored ready-to-eat textured vegetable protein made from soy flour which has been formulated to resemble cooked chorizo in flavor, aroma, texture and color, and is suited for a wide range of applications and food systems. The unique structure of the product enables it to hydrate and retain moisture in rigorous processing and cooking environments. Just add water or add to a recipe "as is."

IMAGIC Plant-Based Chorizo CS 202 Crumbles:

No cholesterol, no frying, and no fat runoff

Free-flowing, shelf stable product that mimics the taste and texture of cooked chorizo

Cost-effective, versatile meat replacement and/or extender solution

Suitable for applications such as skillets, breads, dips, sauces, pizzas and pastas

Vegan Chorizo option has been in supermarkets and on restaurant menus for a while.

For more information about the Imagic Plant-Based Chorizo, or on any of Kansas Protein Foods' other plant-based proteins, please contact Kansas Protein Foods at (800) 835-5006 or info@ksprotein.net, or visit their website at www.kansasproteinfoods.com.

Source: Kansas Protein Foods