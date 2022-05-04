Land O’Frost, Inc., a producer of specialty and pre-sliced deli meats, announced the debut of its latest television and social media advertisements as part of the integrated national advertising campaign Sandwich Board for the company’s flagship brand, Land O’Frost Premium Meat.

The Sandwich Board campaign has elevated brand awareness and preference measures to all-time highs with a steady increase in new and repeat households of the Land O’Frost Premium Meat brand and a Net Promoter score increase of 20 points since the campaign launched in 2018.

“The Sandwich Board campaign has played a pivotal role in strengthening the Land O’Frost brand’s relationship with consumers over the past four years. We expect the latest iterations to build off of that success by being bolder and thereby breaking through the competitive clutter even more,” said Shanta McGahey, director of insights and integrated marketing communications for Land O’Frost.

The new creative spots, created and produced by MERGE with Quriosity Productions LLC and Director Ben Weinstein, continue to share Land O’Frost Premium Meat’s promise to provide consumers with healthy and affordable protein options.

The spots feature the humorous personification of healthy sandwich ingredients—The Sandwich Board—to bring its healthy and affordable promise to life in a variety of scenarios that are both entertaining and relatable to the audience.

“Our goal was, and always is, to evolve the Sandwich Board campaign in better, bolder ways. Bringing our characters into the grocery store, upping the physicality and fun and being more intentional with our approach to social media content not only makes this round of creative more memorable and relevant, but also singular amongst the competition,” said Kevin Sheehan, SVP group creative leader for Merge.

The new spots were kicked off on May 1, 2022, on U.S. television and social media, including 15 TV spots, “Fitness” and “Wee,” and four social executions on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram, “Deli Dance Conference” and “Bread Travel Tips.”

Land O’Frost Premium Meat products are available at retailers across the country.

