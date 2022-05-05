PSSI has announced the 2022 recipients of its newly established, annual scholarship program. The 26 winners are comprised of PSSI employees and dependents of employees from across the U.S. and Canada. Each degree-seeking recipient will receive a onetime $2,500 scholarship to help advance their education.

This year’s winners include Angel Delao Chairez of Omaha, NE, Anna Mays of North Little Rock, AR, Ricky Elisea-Zagada of Morganton, NC, Emmah Wilson of Raleigh, NC, Jax Botkin of Georgetown, KY, Valeria Aranda of Dodge City, KS, Savannah Jasso of Wichita, KS, Emma Rodriguez of Melrose, MN, Dariana Ortiz of Scranton, PA, Amanda Romero of Norwich, CT, Cindy Ngo of Guelph, ON, Blessing Chukwuekezie of Ottawa ON, Zhe Sun of Guelph, ON, Kate Sansom of Little Rock, AR, Colin John Watson of Altoona, WI, Larry Heuman of Sedalia, MO, Reed Peterson of Edmond, OK, Kierra Shepherd of Sedalia, MO, Jamie Miller of Sedalia, MO, Tony Hardy of Thomasville, GA, Jed McDaniel of Lufkin, TX, Ethan Berumen of New Braunfels, TX, Anastasia Mendoza of Friona, TX, Cherryl Silmete of Guelph, ON, Amelia Juarez of Liberal, KS, and Mayla Reyna of Sherman, TX.

“This scholarship program is one of the many ways we invest in our team members and their families,” said Dan Taft, PSSI CEO. “Supporting their educational goals will strengthen their own personal development while enhancing our company’s culture and enriching the communities in which they live.”

Scholarship recipients were selected based on academics, demonstrated leadership, participation in school and community activities, educational and career goals, and outside recommendations.

“I am so thankful that PSSI invests in those who are investing in themselves,” said Mayla Reyna, PSSI regional recruiter and scholarship winner. “As an adult learner, knowing I have extra support while continuing my education inspires me to continue to learn and grow both personally and professionally.”

Source: PSSI