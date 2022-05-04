Inline Plastics, a manufacturer of innovative and high-quality PET food packaging, has opened a new manufacturing plant in Gladwin, MI, at the former Cam Packaging facility. The official announcement was made last week at the company’s corporate headquarters in Shelton, CT. The Michigan facility is already up and running under its new Inline banner.

“We are excited to announce the purchase of Cam Packaging’s operation,” said Tom Orkisz, chairman and CEO of Inline Plastics. “Its large bed thermoforming machines and talented workforce will provide Inline with an instant increase in capacity to fulfill customer and consumer demand for our food packaging that delivers quality, freshness, and eye-catching merchandising.”

This addition secures a Midwest production and distribution facility to complement Inline’s existing facilities in Shelton, CT in the Northeast; McDonough, GA in the South; and Salt Lake City, UT in the West.

Source: Inline Plastics