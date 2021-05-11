EnBiorganic Technologies has welcomed ABEL RECON to its licensed network of EBS-Di installers and service providers. EnBiorganics is the innovator and provider of patented turn-key autonomous systems for the natural, biological treatment of wastewater.

ABEL RECON is part of the Abel Companies and is based out of Mountville, PA in Lancaster County. They will be able to implement and deliver EnBiorganic’s Treatment As A Service (TAAS) solution to both public and private wastewater treatment utilities in the industry. ABEL RECON’s service territory covers New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, Delaware, Washington DC, and Virginia. Since 2005, they have been a leader in sanitary and stormwater infrastructure rehabilitation, offering premium CIPP solutions and structural polyurethane liner systems.

“We are always interested in being able to offer our diverse range of municipal and industrial clients the latest and most effective field-proven solutions for treatment and collection system structure challenges and the EBS-Di is something we felt would be an excellent complement to what we are already bringing to our market. We are looking forward to introducing this technology to our region and demonstrating the outstanding results that it has been delivering in other parts of the country,” shares Troy Abel, President & CEO of the Abel Companies.

“We are excited to have ABEL RECON join us in resolving some of the northeastern region’s most challenging wastewater treatment pains,” shares Darrell Liski, CEO of EnBiorganic Technologies. “With partners like Troy and his team, we will successfully deliver truly sustainable solutions. Nature’s Remedy | Made Ready.”

For more information visit www.enbiorganic.com.