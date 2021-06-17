EnBiorganic Technologies, innovator and provider of patented turn-key autonomous systems for the natural, biological treatment of wastewater Is pleased to welcome Advanced Rehabilitation Technologies (ART) to its licensed network of EBS-Di Installers and service providers.

Since 2007, family founded and operated Advanced Rehabilitation Technologies of Bryan, Ohio has been addressing the needs of municipal and industrial customers requiring repair, rehabilitation and modification on sewer and waterline projects. They have continuously expanded services and product lines to meet their customers’ evolving needs. “As a provider of rehabilitation services to wastewater utilities for their collection systems and treatment facilities, we immediately saw how bringing this technology and its game-changing results and benefits would be a win-win opportunity for both our organization and our customers,” says Dustin Schlachter, Partner of Advanced Rehabilitation Technologies. The firm will be implementing and delivering EnBiorganic’s (TAAS) Treatment As A Service solution to wastewater utilities and commercial entities throughout Indiana, Michigan and Kentucky.

“We are excited to have Dustin and his team join us in our mission to solve wastewater utilities’ biggest challenges and reduce their operational costs,” shares Darrell Liski, CEO of EnBiorganic Technologies. “Together, we will successfully deliver truly sustainable solutions thru Nature’s Remedy | Made Ready.”

For more information visit www.enbiorganic.com.