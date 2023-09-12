Dearborn Sausage Co. Inc. is announcing that it is adding to its local focus with the acquisition of four Great Lakes regional brands. Dearborn Sausage Co. is suited to carry on the traditions and flavors of Butcher Boy, Virginia Davis Brand, Brookside Brand and Farmer Peet.

Butcher Boy is located on Little Mack in Saint Clair Shores, Mich. Known for its boneless hams and hot dogs, Dearborn Sausage is looking forward to keeping the brand alive and relevant.

Virginia Davis Brand is known for its authentic brand meats products including Davis Brand Chili, head cheese, and souse. Virginia Brand has natural-casing mild, hot, beef, and beef and pork smoked sausages.

Brookside Brand is a Cleveland tradition that has premium fully cooked natural-casing beef wieners and smoked sausages. With the addition of the Brookside Brand, Dearborn Sausage will be able to add Brookside Brand's unique flavor offerings to its own stable of products.

Farmer Peet has a long and storied history. Farmer Peet's customers experienced their beef sticks, boneless hams and pickled bologna. Dearborn Sausage Co. has made some of these products in the past for the previous owners of the brand. The company intends to revive and expand the offerings for customers that miss this brand.

Dearborn Sausage Co. will work to make the transfer of brands as seamless as possible for their customers. The company will work to curate the current product offerings and look to the past to revive some products.

Dearborn Sausage Co. was founded in 1946 by the late Victor Kosch. The company employs over 250 team members, and it is 100% family owned and operated by the Kosch, Meier and Peacock families.

Source: Dearborn Sausage Co. Inc.