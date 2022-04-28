Precision Food Innovations (PFI), a manufacturer of sanitary conveying equipment, announced the return of Mike Barber as regional sales manager for the upper Midwest. Barber was previously with the company from 2006 until 2020. He has more than 30 years of experience working in the food processing equipment industry, including roles as a technical trainer and document writer, as well as in sales, sales management, and system integration.

“Mike is a complete resource for our customers to rely on,” said Barry Whitman, global sales manager, PFI. “He knows the food industry and understands how to apply our equipment to customers' needs to achieve the best results. PFI is all about giving the customer a great experience, from quoting to commissioning their project. Mike greatly enhances our ability to do this, and we’re excited to have him on board.”

“I’m excited to be back at PFI and am looking forward to the opportunity not only to serve a territory in a sales capacity but also to train and advise other individuals, as well assist our team in a sales, marketing and product development role,” Barber said.

Barber is based in the Milwaukee, WI, area and will work remotely covering the Great Lakes territory, which includes Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Kentucky.

Source: PFI