The nation's foremost American pioneer in Halal hand-cut meat and poultry products, Crescent Foods, has announced a strategic partnership with Midwest-based retailer, Meijer. Offering a robust line of chicken products in more than 258 stores throughout Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, and Wisconsin, products are now available in-store. Crescent Foods is well-poised to meet demand for all conscientious consumers, in addition to those seeking premium Halal hand-cut products, for which demand continues to grow. Premium attributes of Crescent Foods' fresh chicken products include no antibiotics ever, vegetable- and grain-based diet (no animal byproducts), adherence to strict animal welfare standards, all natural, and no artificial ingredients or preservatives.

"Today, the lingering effects of the pandemic are still felt as labor and other challenges impact availability for specific chicken items. This has created a perfect storm as high demand grilling season gets underway for America's favorite protein," said Huthyfah Abed, executive national sales director for Crescent Foods. "We are pleased to offer popular products for the grill, and for all Americans who seek chicken raised and processed with care, including those seeking Halal hand-cut standards."

Crescent Foods' popular chicken selections found at Meijer include boneless skinless chicken breasts, thin-sliced chicken breasts, tenders, boneless skinless thighs, and drumsticks. All items feature a more sustainable, recyclable plastic tray, which emphasizes Crescent Foods' continued commitment to environmental stewardship.

Along with a store locator tool, the company supports retail sales with robust consumer resources such as a vast recipe library for chicken and other animal proteins such as turkey, beef, and lamb, frequent promotions and engagement through numerous social platforms, and the ability to opt-in to receive Crescent Foods' exclusive newsletter.