Planet Based Foods Global Inc. ("PBFG", "Planet Based Foods") is announcing that popular Oregon-based supermarket chain, Market of Choice, will now feature the company's products across all 11 in-store locations.

This announcement is expected to commence effective immediately, which is especially timely for Planet Based Foods as December is typically the busiest month for grocery stores and supermarkets, falling between American Thanksgiving and the holiday season. Currently, The Southwest Burger, a hemp seed, brown rice and pea protein burger with a kick can be found on shelves at various Market of Choice locations, while The Original Burger will be available later in January 2023. Planet Based Foods' Original and Southwest Taquitos, made from a hemp-based crumble in a vegan and gluten-free corn tortilla, will also be available in late January 2023.

The primary distributor for this location will be United Natural Foods Inc. ("UNFI"), located in Ridgefield, Wash. UNFI remains to be a critical supplier for many supermarket chains and grocery store outlets that have partnered with Planet Based Foods in the Pacific Northwest. More information on this distribution partnership can be found on Planet Based Foods' Nov. 9, 2022, news release here.

When asked about the launching of their products in Market of Choice stores, Planet Based Foods CEO and co-founder Braelyn Davis said, "We're thrilled to be partnering with supermarket chains large and small across the country to sustain brand recognition and stimulate growth. Market of Choice is especially committed to providing natural and organic items to their shoppers, and we anticipate our products will be well-received."

Source: Planet Based Foods