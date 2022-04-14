Planet Based Foods Global Inc. is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership with US Foods Inc., a supplier of foodservice products throughout the United States.

The company's popular plant-based options will be initially distributed by two of US Foods' most important divisions, La Mirada and Corona, which supply a variety of products to restaurants, business and industry, healthcare, and many key independent and multi-unit operators throughout the Southern California region. Both divisions will stock The Original Burger, Mild Breakfast Sausage Patties, and The Italian Sausage Crumble, while the Green Chili Southwest Burger and Hot Breakfast Sausage Patties will also be available via special order.

"As our new distribution partner, we are thrilled that US Foods will be debuting the Planet Based Foods brand to their significant customer base, highlighting us as a premier and unique offering in their substantial plant-based and healthy-eating portfolio," said Planet Based Foods' President and CEO Braelyn Davis. "We are very excited to be working with one of America's leading food distributors, and look forward to expanding our product reach through this evolving partnership."

Source: Planet Based Foods