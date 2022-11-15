Planet Based Foods, the first and only company to produce nutritious plant-based meat with sustainable hemp as its number-one ingredient, is announcing its first mainstream grocery distribution with Kroger. Planet Based Foods' new vegan, gluten-free Southwest Taquitos and Original Taquitos, as well as its Green Chili Southwest Hemp Burger, are now available in the frozen aisle at 700 Kroger stores across 10 Western states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah and Washington. Kroger is the first retailer to carry the brand's plant-based taquitos.

"We're introducing consumers to hemp as a superfood protein by featuring our plant-based meat in craveable and familiar formats like taquitos," said Braelyn Davis, chief executive officer and co-founder, Planet Based Foods. "Consumers are looking for convenient, plant-based options that they can easily heat for a quick snack or meal, and we're delivering. We're excited to partner with Kroger to make our better-for-you, better-for-the planet hemp foods available to shoppers across the Western region."

With 4 grams of plant-based protein per serving, the Original and Southwest Taquitos feature Planet Based Foods' superfood crumble with hemp as the number-one ingredient. Planet Based Foods' products are GMO-free, soy-free and gluten-free — making them an ideal choice for shoppers who value clean ingredients, or have dietary sensitivities. Unlike other plant-based ingredients, hemp is a complete protein with all 9 essential amino acids — and is rich in fiber and omega-3 fatty acids. Planet Based Foods' product line aims to establish hemp as a regenerative, carbon-negative ingredient with a strong nutritional profile.

"Everything we do at Planet Based Foods is guided by our vision for hemp to help create a sustainable food system that also nourishes people," said Davis. "We need a new paradigm that prioritizes regenerative ingredients like hemp that restore soil health and fight climate change by storing carbon. Building Planet Based Foods into a successful, better-for-you brand is our path to demonstrate consumer demand for hemp as a nutritious, sustainable ingredient that can fuel the future of food."

Kroger shoppers can now find the following Planet Based Foods products in the frozen aisle:

Original Taquitos with Cheese - serve up 4g of plant-based protein via Planet Based Foods' hemp-based crumble and vegan pepper jack cheese wrapped in a crunchy, gluten-free corn tortilla shell. SRP $7.99 for 8 taquitos.

Southwest Taquitos - feature 4g of plant-based protein, plus green chilis and natural seasoning that pack additional flavor into Southwestern vegan, gluten-free taquitos. SRP $7.99 for 8 taquitos.

The Green Chili Southwest Hemp Burger Patties - deliver 19g protein and 6g fiber in a zesty patty that stars Planet Based Foods' blend of hemp seed, pea protein and brown rice. The Green Chili Southwest Hemp Burger is Non-GMO Project certified and gluten-free certified. SRP $7.99 for 2 4 oz. burger patties.

The Kroger partnership represents the largest retail distribution expansion for the emerging brand to-date. Planet Based Foods' products are also available in-store at New Seasons Market and New Leaf Community Markets and online at Amazon.com and planetbasedfoods.com. Founded in 2019 by former nutritionist and hemp marketer Braelyn Davis, food scientist and plant-based pioneer Robert Davis, and restaurant veteran Ted Cash, Planet Based Foods represents the culmination of six years of research and development around how to utilize hemp seed in plant-based meat applications. In addition to growing its retail and foodservice footprint, the company is focused on its innovation pipeline. Planet Based Foods plans to introduce new food and beverage products that leverage its hemp IP in the next two years.

For more information, visit planetbasedfoods.com and follow the brand on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

Investors can learn more here: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2022/15/c4391.html.

Source: Planet Based Foods