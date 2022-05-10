4505 Meats has announced its new collaboration with Tajín, a Mexican seasoning brand, to debut a new flavor of pork rinds: Chile Limón Chicharrones. The new flavor marries 4505 Meats' light and crispy chicharrones with Tajín Clasico Seasoning. Heavily influenced by traditional Mexican cuisine, the new 4505 Chile Limón Chicharrones are available just in time for Cinco De Mayo nationwide at Costco and on Amazon, and will retail for $11.99.

"'Why didn't we think of this sooner?'," says Dagny Morrow, senior marketing manager of 4505 Meats. "That's the question we were asking ourselves when this collaboration first began; the pairing of Tajín and our chicharrones just makes sense. Since its inception, 4505 Meats has drawn significant inspiration from Mexican food culture and we're overjoyed to now partner with a legendary company like Tajín to bring our customers the ultimate chicharron experience."

The new 4505 Meats Chile Limón chicharrones make the perfect low-carb replacement for chips, toppers for tacos and salads, or to pair with your favorite cerveza or michelada recipe. Both 4505 Meats and Tajín promote creativity when it comes to snack time and encourage consumers to combine the new Chile Limón chicharrones with fun ingredients like exotic fruits, creamy dips, and more.

"We're thrilled to partner with 4505 Meats to release Chile Limón Chicharrones," says Haydee Fernandez Macias, director of strategic alliances of Tajín. "Chicharrones are an iconic element of Mexican cuisine and we're happy to bring Tajín's unique flavor to such a premium snack product for all to enjoy."

The new Chile Limón flavor joins 4505 Meats' other premium chicharron favorites, including Classic Chili & Salt, Jalapeno Cheddar, Smokehouse BBQ, En Fuego, and Sea Salt, all of which are Keto-friendly, Paleo-friendly and naturally gluten-free.

4505 Meats Chile Limón chicharrones are now available at select Costco warehouses nationwide and on Amazon starting in May 2022. To learn more, visit 4505meats.com.

Source: 4505 Meats



