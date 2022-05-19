UltraSource LLC is pleased to announce that Rob Mogren has joined UltraSource as its new chief financial officer.

Mogren comes to UltraSource with significant meat and food industry experience and financial expertise. Mogren has more than 20 years of food industry experience including almost 10 years serving as CFO for Weber, Inc, a manufacturer and distributor of food processing equipment, and three years as CFO for Haarslev, Inc, a food processing equipment company. Additionally, Mogren spent time working as a consultant for Deloitte and Donnelly Meiners Jordan Kline earlier in his career.

Mogren is a CPA and earned a Master’s in Accounting at the University of Denver. Mogren is a native of the Kansas City area and is an active leader in youth sports organizations.

“I am thrilled to be a part of the UltraSource team. The company history and focus on continuous improvement are amazing. I am excited to help UltraSource continue its incredible growth trajectory,” said Mogren.

“It is fantastic to have Rob Mogren join the UltraSource executive team,” said Chris Isom, CEO, UltraSource.

“With the breadth of his knowledge and experience and superb leadership skills, he will be a tremendous asset in executing our growth plans.”

Source: UltraSource LLC