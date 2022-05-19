The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for ready-to-eat (RTE) ham product because the product may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because it is believed that the product is no longer available for consumers to purchase.

The RTE, sliced Black Forest Ham item was produced by Plumrose USA, doing business as Swift Prepared Foods, a Council Bluffs, Iowa establishment, from April 28, 2022 through May 1, 2022. The following product is subject to the public health alert [view labels]:

1-lb resealable plastic packages containing “Great Value Black Forest Ham Water Added” with a “BEST IF USED BY 07/15/22” date.

The product subject to this public health alert bears establishment number “EST. 26C” inside the USDA mark of inspection. This item was shipped to Walmart stores in Illinois, Indiana and Ohio.

The problem was discovered when the firm identified product that did not appear to be fully cooked, which prompted the establishment to perform an investigation and notify FSIS of their findings that the ham was underprocessed.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Members of the media with questions about the public health alert can contact Nikki Richardson, head of communications, Swift Prepared Foods, at nikki.richardson@jbssa.com. Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Rusty Parker, strategic accounts manager, Swift Prepared Foods, at 479-268-7131.

Source: USDA-FSIS