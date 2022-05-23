Atlantic Natural Foods, LLC, manufacturer of award-winning, shelf-stable, plant-based products, announced the availability of its Modern Menu brand, specifically designed for foodservice operators. Launched in July 2021, Modern Menu now features an expanded assortment of delicious and versatile meatless proteins and meal starters that ship fully cooked in 43 oz. pouches. Among the offerings: the industry's first-ever, shelf-stable "CHIK'N" product; TUNO—a tuna alternative; as well as Taco Filling, Southwest Bowl, Sloppy Joe, and more, tailor-made for food service, be it healthcare, education, contract catering, convenience, quick serve, or independent restaurants. The expanded foodservice line is based on the company's sustainable and nutritious CPG line, which has grown in popularity in recent years due to increasing consumer demand for tasty, plant-based foods at an affordable price. Modern Menu foods will be available for sampling at National Restaurant Expo in Chicago from May 21–24, 2022 in the South Building, booth #1286 (Organic & Natural).

The industry’s first shelf-stable chicken alternative for foodservice operators is made from sustainably sourced plant proteins, is gluten-free, and non-GMO. It can be used right out of the pouch or served warm, making it a versatile ingredient for salads, wraps, soups, and sandwiches, as well as appetizers, pizzas, casseroles, and more.

Providing great taste and firm texture without the premium price, the industry’s first shelf-stable chicken alternative for foodservice operators is made from sustainably sourced plant proteins, is gluten-free, and non-GMO. It can be used right out of the pouch or served warm, making it a versatile ingredient for salads, wraps, soups, and sandwiches, as well as appetizers, pizzas, casseroles, and more.

"Modern Menu provides a modern, low-prep solution that meets consumers' growing demand for plant-based foods while addressing real-life challenges associated with back-of-house labor and the need for product consistency," said Kelly Krause, EVP, chief innovation officer at Atlantic Natural Foods. "We offer a full selection of tasty, meatless proteins but are especially proud to be the first to market with a shelf-stable, plant-based chicken alternative for foodservice operators. This versatile, protein-rich food complements any menu, no matter what cuisine."

Highlights from the Modern Menu line include the following:

Modern Menu CHIK'N: Providing great taste and firm texture without the premium price, the industry's first shelf-stable chicken alternative for foodservice operators is made from sustainably sourced plant proteins, is gluten-free, and non-GMO, and can be used right out of the pouch or served warm, making it a versatile ingredient for salads, wraps, soups and sandwiches, as well as appetizers, pizzas, casseroles, and more. Available in three tasty varieties: CHIK'N in Broth, CHIK'N BBQ, and CHIK'N Buffalo.

Modern Menu TUNO: This innovative tuna alternative has the perfect texture and taste for any recipe that traditionally calls for tuna. A recent reformulation aims to provide an experience closer to that of conventional tuna while also offering plant-based ingredients and omega-3s. The new TUNO features a more perfected texture which incorporates seaweed and DHA algal oil to capture the distinctive tuna-like flavor.

Modern Menu Taco Filling: Fully cooked and perfectly seasoned, this plant-based meal starter is non-GMO, gluten-free, and offers up to 6g of protein per serving. It can be served with taco shells, salads, burritos, pizza, and more.

Modern Menu Southwest Bowl: Bursting with flavor and offering up to 9g of protein per serving, this plant-based treat boasts rich and smoky chipotle flavor and can be served as a base bowl or as a finished meal.

All Modern Menu products may be stored at ambient temperatures and therefore do not take up precious refrigerator or freezer space. Because they are fully cooked, the labor burden of having to prepare each of the components separately is alleviated. The ethically sourced, sustainable plant proteins free from artificial flavors satisfy vegan, vegetarian, and flexitarian customers who enjoy meat, but prefer plant-based foods for better health and wellness.

Visit National Restaurant Expo, South Building, booth #1286 (Organic & Natural) to explore the latest creations and meet with the Atlantic Natural Foods team. For more information, please visit www.atlanticnaturalfoods.com.

Source: Atlantic Natural Foods