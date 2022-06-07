Safe Foods Corporation, a division of PSSI, hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its latest expansion project in North Little Rock on Thursday, June 2, 2022. The ceremony commemorated the beginning of a $14 million project designed to increase the range of products Safe Foods can produce at its Arkansas headquarters. The construction of a new blending plant will double the production capacity for Safe Foods’ organic food wash with the addition of a new reactor and two bulk storage tanks. The project also includes a new 55,000 square foot packaging facility and warehouse that will allow Safe Foods to manufacture 19 additional product lines for PSSI that will be used to protect consumers from foodborne illness. Plans also include renovation of a rail spur and new unloading stations. The expansion is expected to be completed in early 2023 and will create at least 20 new jobs.

“Safe Foods is committed to ensuring a safer food supply and helping our clients achieve their goals,” said Chris Coleman, president of Safe Foods Corporation. “With this project, Safe Foods and PSSI will have expanded capacity to manufacture the intervention and sanitation products trusted by meat, poultry, and produce processors around the world. Our solutions are already used to protect over 350 million servings of food per day and this initiative will provide new opportunities to promote food safety.”

PSSI acquired Safe Foods Corporation in August 2021 as part of PSSI’s strategic growth plan.

“We are excited for the new possibilities this expansion project will provide for food processors,” said Dan Taft, PSSI CEO. “Together, PSSI and Safe Foods are developing the most comprehensive food safety solution in order to keep food safe for all.”

The event was attended by representatives from the City of North Little Rock, including Mayor Terry Hartwick, as well as representatives from the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce, Keet O’ Gary Construction, PSSI, and Safe Foods Corporation.

The expansion project has been made possible by the generous support of the City of North Little Rock and the North Little Rock Chamber of Commerce. Contractors involved in the project include Porbeck Engineering, Lewis Architects Engineers, and Keet O’ Gary Construction.

“We are grateful for our partnership with the City of North Little Rock on this project and look forward to the new jobs and economic growth it will provide here in Arkansas,” said Slaton Fry, chief operations officer.

Source: Safe Foods Corporation