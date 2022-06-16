The all-new Quesadilla Burrrger from Taco Bueno combines two things consumers love into something they'll love more.

This unique handcrafted creation, part Tex (burger), part Mex (quesadilla) is made with Nolan Ryan Beef and piled high with house-made Pico de Gallo, guacamole, shredded lettuce, queso, Cholula chipotle ranch dressing and smashed to perfection between two crisp, warm cheese quesadillas.

The Quesadilla Burrrger is offered at $6.99 a la carte or $8.99 when paired with chips, queso, and a small drink.

Source: Taco Bueno