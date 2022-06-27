US Foods Holding Corp. announced that that six US Foods drivers were named to the 2022 class of the International Foodservice Distributors Association (IFDA) Truck Driver Hall of Fame.

The US Foods 2022 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame inductees are:

John Avery, years of service: 25

Gregory Bernard, years of service: 29

Steven Heeney, years of service: 35

John Jelinski, years of service: 25

Michael Markison, years of service: 29

Michael Tischmak, years of service: 29

"We are delighted six US Foods drivers are being honored by IFDA for their exceptional careers and deep commitment to our safety culture," said Glynda Harrington, vice president of safety, health, and environment at US Foods. “On and off the road, our drivers strive for integrity, reliability, and safety. Hiring and retaining responsible and dedicated drivers is critical to the success of our business and we are thrilled to celebrate this important honor with our inductees and proud to have each of them on the US Foods team.”

Only truck drivers with the best safety records and longevity of service are eligible for the IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame. Drivers must have at least 25 years of employment with an IFDA member company with no chargeable accidents and no moving violations within the last five years. Since 2018, IFDA has inducted 35 US Foods drivers into the Truck Driver Hall of Fame.

“It’s an honor to acknowledge these professional truck drivers who are quite literally driving the economy,” said Mark S. Allen, president and CEO of IFDA. “The IFDA Hall of Fame provides a permanent recognition of the skills and dedication these drivers bring to their profession—enabling our member companies to safely and efficiently deliver food and supplies to professional kitchens across the country.”

US Foods is committed to a safety culture reinforced by the company’s “Get Home Safe” campaign. The campaign continuously drives an enhanced safety culture built on education, awareness, and associate engagement. It is a touchstone for meaningful conversations about safety and outlines actions aimed at reducing risks and improving safety routines. As part of the company’s safety commitments, US Foods employs rigorous practices and technology to ensure the safety of the more than 6,500 drivers who operate its fleet. To learn more about US Foods' commitments to safety, visit the company's Corporate Social Responsibility website at usfoods.com/csr.

The 2022 class will be honored at the IFDA Distribution Solutions Conference on September 14–16, 2022, at the Tampa Convention Center in Tampa, Fla. To find the full list of the 2022 IFDA Truck Driver Hall of Fame Inductees, visit ifdaonline.org.

Source: US Foods