Case Farms has awarded more than $34,000 in scholarships this year to 12 children of Case Farms’ employees through the J. Leroy Cook Memorial Scholarship Program. To date, Case Farms has awarded more than $235,000 in college scholarships to more than 82 children of its employees.

“The hard work these students put forth in both academics and in their communities is a constant reminder of how promising our youth are,” said Mike Popowycz, vice chairman and CEO of Case Farms. “We are proud to award these 12 students with scholarships and congratulate them as they take the next step in their education. It is a pleasure to support them as they advance in their respective fields of study and more importantly, make the world a better place.”

Scholarship recipients underwent a competitive process, completing a detailed questionnaire that was evaluated by a scholarship committee of independent professionals outside of Case Farms.

The recipients of the 2022 J. Leroy Cook Memorial Scholarship are:

Ahree Kim is the daughter of Bongsoo Kim, who works at the Morganton, North Carolina facility. Ahree is attending the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a major in International Studies.

Cameryn Reavis is the daughter of David Reavis, a team member from the Olin, North Carolina research farm. Cameryn is attending Gaston College where she is pursuing a degree in Veterinary Medical Technology.

Chelsea Walters is the daughter of Darren Walters, who works at the Morganton, North Carolina Feed Mill. Chelsea is attending Gardner-Webb University with a major in Nursing.

Genesis Figueroa is the daughter of Norlan Figueroa, a team member at the Winesburg, Ohio breeder location. Genesis is attending Eastern Mennonite University with a major in Political Science.

Gibely Estrada Cisneros is the daughter of Fulvia Estrada, who works at the Morganton, North Carolina facility. Gibely is attending Eastern Carolina University with a major in Psychology.

Hallie Hightower is the daughter of James Hightower, a team member at the Morganton, North Carolina facility. Hallie is attending Cape Fear Community College and working toward a degree in Diagnostic Medical Sonography.

Honesty Howell is the daughter of LaRhonda Howell, who works at the Morganton, North Carolina facility. Honesty is attending the University of North Carolina at Charlotte with a major in Biology.

Kevonne Wright is the son of Norman Gardner from the Canton, Ohio facility. Kevonne is attending Ohio State University with a double major in Psychology and Human Nutrition.

Krystal Gole is the daughter of Mani R. Gole, who works at the Canton, Ohio facility. Krystal is attending Stark State College and pursuing a degree in Nursing.

Shirley Rivera is the daughter of Yanira Paulette, a team member at the Morganton, North Carolina facility. Shirley is attending Western Piedmont Community College and pursuing a degree in Nursing.

Tushar Joshi is the son of Neeraj Joshi from the Morganton, North Carolina facility. Tushar is attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a major In Neuroscience.

Xavier Henderson is the son of Gregory Henderson at the Morganton, North Carolina facility. Xavier is attending North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University with a major in Psychology.

Established in 2006, by Case Farms founder Thomas Shelton, the memorial scholarship encourages pursuit of a post-secondary education and recognizes each student’s dedication to academic success and community involvement. The award honors long-time Case Farms employee J. Leroy Cook, a former senior vice president of operations at the company. Awards are made on behalf of each student to their respective college or university through the program.

Source: Case Farms