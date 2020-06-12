Case Farms announces 2020 recipients of J. Leroy Cook Memorial Scholarship

Case Farms , a fully integrated poultry farming and processing group, has awarded more than $28,000 in scholarships to eight children of Case Farms’ employees through the J. Leroy Cook Memorial Scholarship Program. Through the program, awards are made directly to the students’ designated college or university.

Established in 2006 by Case Farms founder Thomas Shelton, the memorial scholarship aims to recognize academic excellence and achievement at school and in the community, and encourage pursuit of a post-secondary education. To date, Case Farms has awarded more than $173,000 in college scholarships to more than 60 children of its employees.

“Year after year, we are continually impressed by the drive and passion these students have not only for their education, but for their communities,” said Kevin Phillips, president and chief operating officer at Case Farms. “We are honored to support these hard-working students and congratulate them on this well-deserved award. We look forward to seeing the many great things that are in store for them.”

The recipients of the 2020 J. Leroy Cook Memorial Scholarship are:

Andrew Hussar , the son of the late David Hussar at the Canton facility. Andrew is attending Ohio State University and majoring in public management and leadership, and criminal justice.

, the son of the late David Hussar at the Canton facility. Andrew is attending Ohio State University and majoring in public management and leadership, and criminal justice. Ashley Luckadoo , the daughter of Ronald Luckadoo at the Shelby Feed Mill. Ashley will be attending the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, but has been attending Rutherford Early College.

, the daughter of Ronald Luckadoo at the Shelby Feed Mill. Ashley will be attending the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, but has been attending Rutherford Early College. Celine Roulet, the daughter of Yenia Ramirez Bergondo at the Winesburg facility. Celine will be attending Ohio State University, where she plans to major in astrophysics and environmental science.

the daughter of Yenia Ramirez Bergondo at the Winesburg facility. Celine will be attending Ohio State University, where she plans to major in astrophysics and environmental science. Chelsea Walters , the daughter of Darren Walters at the Shelby Feed Mill. Chelsea will be attending Gardner-Webb and majoring in nursing.

, the daughter of Darren Walters at the Shelby Feed Mill. Chelsea will be attending Gardner-Webb and majoring in nursing. Jesus Estrada , the son of Fulvia Estrada at the Morganton facility. Jesus is attending Rice University and is majoring in social sciences.

, the son of Fulvia Estrada at the Morganton facility. Jesus is attending Rice University and is majoring in social sciences. Jieyi Xue , the daughter of Weihong Xue at the Winesburg facility. Jieyi is attending The University of Akron, where she plans to get a degree in international business.

, the daughter of Weihong Xue at the Winesburg facility. Jieyi is attending The University of Akron, where she plans to get a degree in international business. Onyx Velez: Onyx is the son of Hector Velez at the Morganton facility. Onyx will be attending the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

Onyx is the son of Hector Velez at the Morganton facility. Onyx will be attending the University of North Carolina School of the Arts. Susmita Rai, the daughter of Sancha Rai at the Winesburg facility. Susmita is attending the University of Akron and is planning to earn her nursing degree.

Scholarship applicants underwent a competitive process, completing a detailed questionnaire that was evaluated by a scholarship committee of independent professionals outside of Case Farms.

Source: Case Farms