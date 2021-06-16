Case Farms, a fully integrated poultry farming and processing group, has awarded $31,500 in scholarships to nine children of Case Farms’ employees through the J. Leroy Cook Memorial Scholarship Program. To date, Case Farms has awarded $204,500 in college scholarships to 67 children of its employees through the program.

“We are continually encouraged by the hard work these students put forth in both academics and their community,” said Kevin Phillips, president and chief operating officer at Case Farms. “They are truly making our world a better place. We are proud to award these nine students with scholarships and congratulate them as they take the next step in their education. “

The recipients of the 2021 J. Leroy Cook Memorial Scholarship are:

Ahree Kim , the daughter of Bongsoo Kim at the Morganton, NC facility. Ahree is attending the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and majoring in international studies.

Ashley Luckadoo , the daughter of Ronald Luckadoo at the Shelby, NC feed mill. Ashley is attending the University of North Carolina School of the Arts.

Chelsea Walters , the daughter of Darren Walters at the Morganton, NC facility. Chelsea is attending Gardner-Webb University and is majoring in nursing.

Courtney Reavis, the daughter of David Reavis at the Olin, NC research farm. Courtney is attending Catawba College and pursuing a degree in nursing.

Jesus Estrada , the son of Fulvia Estrada at the Morganton, NC facility. Jesus is attending Rice University and pursuing a degree in mathematical economic analysis.

Kiowa Looney, the son of Jeff Looney at the Massillon, OH feed mill. Kiowa is attending Ashland University and is majoring in business administration.

Mackenzie Pierce, the daughter of Tracie Pierce at the Goldsboro, NC facility. Mackenzie is attending East Carolina University and pursuing a degree in interior design.

Onyx Velez, the son of Hector Velez at the Morganton, NC facility. Onyx is attending the University of North Carolina School of the Arts and majoring in music.

Xavier Henderson, the son of Gregory Henderson at the Morganton, NC facility. Xavier is attending the North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and is majoring in psychology.

Established in 2006 by Case Farms founder Thomas Shelton, the memorial scholarship encourages pursuit of a post-secondary education and recognizes each student’s dedication to academic success and community involvement. The award honors long-time Case Farms employee Leroy Cook, a former senior vice president of operations at the company. Through the program, awards are made on behalf of each student to their respective college or university.

Scholarship applicants underwent a competitive process, completing a detailed questionnaire that was evaluated by a scholarship committee of independent professionals outside of Case Farms.

Source: Case Farms