Frigorifico Concepcion S.A., a global exporter of high-quality meats, announced it has received an update to its Sustainalytics ESG rating scoring 42.3. The new rating equates to a near four-point improvement from 46.1 compared to the previous rating on April 26, 2021 and is indicative of the significant amount of work done by the company.

“For the last year, we have been strengthening our ESG strategy and are extremely proud of the work we put forth and the processes we developed,” stated Renan de Lima, director of Frigorifico Concepcion. “We understand that this is the beginning of our company’s sustainability journey and that it is an ongoing process, which we are deeply committed to. Our team will continue to work to improve on all Environmental, Social, and Governance areas, respecting and valuing the interests of our stakeholders and of our planet.”

Frigorifico Concepcion is committed to delivering strong and sustainable performance for all of its stakeholders on financial and operational fronts, supported by strong ethics, solid culture, and premier quality associated with its brand. The company understands that corporate integrity and transparency are the cornerstones of earning and retaining the trust and support of customers, investors, partners, and others who are interested in engaging with companies focusing on sustainability, environmental impact, governance best practices, and solid environmental, social, and governance (ESG) commitments. In that sense, it is important to mention that this report is made six months before the deadline to which Frigorifico Concepcion has committed to its investors, which demonstrates the seriousness of the company's commitment to continue improving in this area.

Frigorifico Concepcion recently launched an ESG program focused on continuous improvement across the entire spectrum of material non-financial aspects that are vital for ongoing prosperity of the company. Just in the first four months of this year, the company has updated many key policies and procedures, created sustainability and ethics committees, invested in technology solutions that ensure traceability of cattle in support of deforestation initiatives, and committed to reliably calculating its carbon footprint over the next 12 months. Additionally, the company identified that its corporate and business priorities, mission, vision, and values are aligned with at least nine of 17 Sustainable Development Goals by the United Nations, such as zero hunger, clean water and sanitation, responsible consumption and production, and others.

Sustainalytics, an independent ESG third-party rating agency that operates worldwide, has been evaluating and rating Frigorifico Concepcion for over a year. The agency reviews and updates its ratings in-line with its proprietary methodology several times a year with Frigorifico Concepcion committing to its stakeholders to publicizing the ESG rating and any rating changes in a timely manner.

The assessment evaluated the company’s performance across a range of more than 70 ESG metrics, particularly recognizing strong policies and positioning its Occupational Health and Safety programs as significantly above the subindustry’s exposure. In its rating report, Sustainalytics noted that Frigorifico Concepcion “has a strong policy governing environmental matters and has established an adequate whistleblower program.” To access the full ratings report for the company, please visit its dedicated webpage on the Sustainalytics’ website.

Source: Frigorifico Corp.