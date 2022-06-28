Highly flexible, the extended-reach GP70L robot from Yaskawa Motoman offers a fast and powerful performance for a variety of applications. Reach, speed, and payload capacity make this model well-suited for logistic processes, including palletizing and depalletizing. Applications for dispensing, material handling, press tending and machine tending, such as loading and unloading parts from a CNC machine, are also supported.

The six-axis GP70L features a 2,732 mm horizontal reach, 4,715 mm vertical reach, and 0.05 mm repeatability. A 70 kg payload enables a wide range of tooling and sensors to fulfill diverse application requirements.

High moment of inertia ratings enable the handling of large and heavy payloads, while fast axis speeds and acceleration capabilities reduce cycle time for increased production output. A reduced interference design allows easy access to parts in tight spots and facilitates close proximity placement of robots for high-density workcells, and a wide wrist motion range eliminates potential interference with fixtures for improved application flexibility.

Installation is quick and efficient. A single cable connects the manipulator to the controller, resulting in easy setup and reduced expenses for maintenance and spare parts inventory. A cable installation tube facilitates fieldbus routing through the S-axis.

The GP70L can be floor-mounted and has an IP67-rated wrist and an IP54 body standard. It is controlled by the YRC1000 controller that is built to a global standard and does not require a transformer for input voltages ranging from 380VAC to 480VAC. With a highly compact cabinet (598 W x 490 H x 427 D mm), the YRC1000 uses a lightweight teach pendant with intuitive programming.

Source: Yaskawa Motoman